Multiple people shot, 2 critically, in Fourth of July violence in Peoria

PEORIA — Several people were shot, two critically, during an incident late Sunday that sent four to the hospital.

One, a boy under 18, sustained multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. Another juvenile, a girl, sustained a non life-threatening injury from a possible gunshot wound, said Peoria police spokesman Lt. John Briggs.

Two adult men were also shot, one critically. The other man suffered a non life-threatening injury, Briggs said.

Peoria police were called to the 600 block of Haungs Avenue about 11 p.m. on a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers were told that a victim had already been taken to the hospital. Officers located a crime scene on Haungs and, a short time later, the others arrived at the hospital by private vehicles.

Anyone with information about these shootings can contact Detective Jacob Beck with the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-494-8480 or Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000.

