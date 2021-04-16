New Berlin man appears in court to hear charges in gun-threat case involving Illinois senator

Sims, 50, wasn't present at the hearing.

In March, the lawmaker told the State Journal-Register that he feared for his life when he was threatened with a gun as he drove alone from the Capitol Complex to his home on Springfield's west side where he lives during legislative sessions.

Sims said he was westbound on Lawrence Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. March 15 and talking with his wife by phone on a Bluetooth device when a man later identified as Hoyle was driving behind Sims, beeping his horn, and turning his lights on and off.

Sims said Hoyle, whom he didn't know, was driving a pickup truck and allegedly pulled in front of Sims' SUV, then slammed on his brakes. Sims said he slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting Hoyle, then called 911, pulled next to the pickup and rolled down his window to make eye contact with Hoyle.

Sims said he told Hoyle that he was on the phone with the police. Hoyle then allegedly pulled out a loaded, .40-caliber handgun, pointed it at Sims and said, "Let's go," according to authorities.

Sims sped away, proceeding west on Lawrence, then turned left, or south, onto Chatham Road. While driving south on Chatham Road, Sims said, he saw Hoyle, behind him in the pickup, holding the handgun outside the car but not firing the weapon.