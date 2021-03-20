New Berlin man charged in armed confrontation with state senator in Springfield

Sims said the incident began about 8:15 p.m. Monday after he left the Stratton Office Building, where he underwent a test for COVID-19 in advance of Senate sessions and committee meetings later in the week.

He said he was westbound on Lawrence Avenue, headed to his west-side home, and was talking with his wife by phone on a Bluetooth device when his wife told him that she heard a beeping sound in the background.

A man later identified as Hoyle was driving behind Sims and was beeping his horn and turning his lights off and on, according to Sims.

The man, driving a pickup truck, allegedly pulled in front of Sims' SUV and slammed on his brakes on Lawrence, prompting Sims to slam on his own brakes, call 911, take a picture of the pickup truck's rear license plate and then pull up next to the pickup.

Sims said he rolled down his window, made eye contact with Hoyle and said, "I'm on the phone with 911, and so I want you to know the police are on their way."

Sims said the man then pulled out a handgun, pointed the gun at Sims and said, "Let's go."

Sims said he pressed the accelerator and sped away west on Lawrence to get away from Hoyle, then turned left, or south, onto Chatham Road on the city's west side.