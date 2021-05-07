New charges in red-light camera shakedown scheme

A longtime Democratic operative already indicted in a sprawling federal bribery investigation was hit with new charges Thursday alleging he helped funnel payments from a red-light camera company agent to former state Sen. Martin Sandoval in exchange for the senator’s help in Springfield.
The 10-count superseding indictment also adds charges alleging Patrick Doherty participated in a scheme with his former boss, then-McCook Mayor and Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski, to shake down a real estate developer doing business in McCook.
Doherty, 65, who was Tobolski’s longtime chief of staff, was also charged in the new indictment with filing false tax returns over a four-year period that substantially understated his taxable income.
An arraignment date on the new indictment was not immediately set. Doherty’s attorney could not be reached late Thursday.
The superseding indictment significantly increases the scope of the case against Doherty, who has already pleaded not guilty to bribery conspiracy charges filed last year.
The initial indictment alleged Doherty, who doubled as a sales agent for SafeSpeed LLC, conspired with company executive Omar Maani as well as John O’Sullivan, then the supervisor of Worth Township, to pay $4,000 in bribes in exchange for the official support of an Oak Lawn trustee to add SafeSpeed cameras at additional intersections.
Now he stands charged with conspiring to directly bribing Sandoval, at the time the powerful head of the senate Transportation Committee, in exchange for Sandoval opposing legislation adverse to SafeSpeed and “obtaining IDOT approvals for (SafeSpeed’s) red light cameras.”
Sandoval pleaded guilty in 2020 to bribery and tax charges. He admitted to taking at least $70,000 in government-supplied cash from Maani in return for acting as SafeSpeed’s “protector” in the state Senate, and was cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of leniency when he died in December of COVID-19 complications.
The new indictment also alleges for the first time that Doherty in 2018 and 2019 personally solicited more than $6,000 in bribes from a developer — identified only as Individual A — who was doing business with McCook.
On Sept. 5, 2019, the day after the developer handed Tobolski $2,500 in cash, Doherty called the developer to assure him the village would be cutting a check to his company, according to the indictment.
Doherty also said that any future work for the developer’s company was “all contingent on what you can give,” according to the charges.
Tobolski pleaded guilty last year to separate extortion charges alleging he shook down a McCook restaurant owner for cash in exchange for a license to sell liquor at private events. Tobolski is also cooperating with investigators and is awaiting sentencing.