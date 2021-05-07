New charges in red-light camera shakedown scheme

Now he stands charged with conspiring to directly bribing Sandoval, at the time the powerful head of the senate Transportation Committee, in exchange for Sandoval opposing legislation adverse to SafeSpeed and “obtaining IDOT approvals for (SafeSpeed’s) red light cameras.”

Sandoval pleaded guilty in 2020 to bribery and tax charges. He admitted to taking at least $70,000 in government-supplied cash from Maani in return for acting as SafeSpeed’s “protector” in the state Senate, and was cooperating with prosecutors in hopes of leniency when he died in December of COVID-19 complications.

The new indictment also alleges for the first time that Doherty in 2018 and 2019 personally solicited more than $6,000 in bribes from a developer — identified only as Individual A — who was doing business with McCook.

On Sept. 5, 2019, the day after the developer handed Tobolski $2,500 in cash, Doherty called the developer to assure him the village would be cutting a check to his company, according to the indictment.

Doherty also said that any future work for the developer’s company was “all contingent on what you can give,” according to the charges.