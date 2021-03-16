New legal clinic concentrates on cases of women languishing in the system for crimes against alleged abusers

Early on, the relationship seemed to be a happy one, according to the documents filed in court.

But the relationship became unstable and allegedly turned abusive, with Fleming refusing to allow Green to speak to others when they were in public and physically harming her as well, including after she became pregnant in 2006, according to the details in Green’s court petition, which included in affidavits from family members.

On the day of the stabbing, Green confronted Fleming’s cousin about $50 she was missing, White-Domain said. Fleming intervened, and things escalated when he accused Green of talking to other men, as he had done in the past, the Green petition states. He shoved her repeatedly in the side of her head, and Green took their 6-month-old in her arms and told Fleming she was leaving, according to the court records.

“He put his hands around her neck and shoved her back against the sink,” according to the petition. “In an instinctual panic, Tewkunzi grabbed a knife from the dish rack and stabbed him once.”

Green ran out of the house, unaware of the extent of Fleming’s injuries, and went to her mother’s house, the attorney said. Fleming died later at a hospital, and Green turned herself in to police the next day.