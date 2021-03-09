New wrinkle in Jussie Smollett case, as prosecutors allege attorney has conflict of interest

“He’s going to be called upon to cross-examine the person that he had communications with that are confidential,” Webb said. “For him to cross-examine that witness ... creates a conflict of interest.”

Uche, however, said he had only ever spoken with the Osundairos’ mother and a family friend, and he only told them that he could not represent the brothers since they had already hired a different lawyer.

That left Judge James Linn with an unusual case of he said, he said.

“I absolutely want Mr. Smollett to be able to have the lawyers of his choice. The remedy of disqualification, that’s a remedy of last resort. ... I’m not sure where I’m at, because I have a factual dispute.”

Linn had been trying to hustle the case toward trial, but ironing out this latest wrinkle could take some time.

Linn ultimately decided to have a private conversation in chambers with Schmidt Rodriguez about the substance of the alleged conversations between Uche and the brothers.

After that, Linn said, he likely will conduct an evidentiary hearing about the allegations, including whether or not those conversations ever happened.