Newborn baby found in furniture drawer in alley in Chicago

A newborn baby boy is in good condition at a hospital after a passerby found the infant in a drawer of a piece of furniture seemingly discarded in an alley, according to Chicago police and firefighters.

Paramedics were called about 8 a.m. Wednesday to the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood by a person who located the newborn inside the drawer of a dresser, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was listed in good condition, Langford said.

“It’s a good thing somebody came by. It’s hot out there, it could’ve ended differently,” he said. “But it’s all seemingly worked out.”

Officials said there was trash pickup going on in the area Tuesday morning but it wasn’t clear whether the dresser was near enough to the curb that it would have been retrieved.

Langford said he did not know more specific details about the age of the baby but said the child is “considered a newborn.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had any visible injuries.

Police said they were called to the same location at 8:13 a.m. to investigate, Karie James, a police spokeswoman, said in an email.

Additional details were not immediately released.

Under Illinois’ “Safe Haven” law, enacted in 2001, a parent can safely relinquish an infant 30 days old or younger to a hospital, police station, fire station, or emergency medical facility and to leave the infant with personnel of the facility without fear of legal repercussions.

If authorities determine the baby was endangered, however, it is possible the person who left the baby could face consequences such as arrest. Police did not say whether they were searching for the baby’s mother.

“We have no other details at this time as the detectives just recently started the investigation,” James said.

