No bail for alleged driver in Chicago girl's slaying, high-speed chase and attempted carjacking

CHICAGO — Prosecutors on Sunday said a combination of social media posts and surveillance video placed an 18-year-old man inside the Audi sedan that brought two gunmen to a West Side McDonald’s where a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot.

The post included a video of Marion Lewis, 18, with the two suspected gunmen two hours before the shooting in the drive-thru line outside the fast-food restaurant in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road, authorities said during an audio-only bail hearing broadcast on YouTube.

The post also showed both gunmen holding firearms, one of them an AK-47-style rifle that fired nearly 30 shots into the Infiniti with tinted windows containing Jaslyn Adams and her father, Jontae Adams, prosecutors said.

Both gunmen remained at large, while Lewis, of Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, faces a first-degree murder charge in Jaslyn’s death April 18.

He also faces several more felonies connected to his arrest on the Eisenhower Expressway on Thursday afternoon. Lewis allegedly evaded undercover police vehicles attempting to box him in, leading to a high-speed chase to the expressway near Hillside, where he was shot while trying to carjack a motorist stopped in traffic.