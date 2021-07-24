No bail for Chicago man accused of killing witness in a murder case

CHICAGO — A West Humboldt Park man accused of killing a witness set to testify in a murder case was denied bail during a hearing broadcast on YouTube on Saturday.

Andres Giler, 20, of the 4000 block of West Division Street, was charged with first-degree murder that occurred on Christmas Day 2020 in the 3300 block of 52nd Street, police said.

The victim, Sebastian Serrano, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Giler initially asked a 13-year-old boy to do the killing, but when he backed out, Giler did the slaying himself.

Prosecutors also said Giler is currently on parole for a felony offense and was captured on video surveillance carrying out the fatal shooting.

Giler also was conversing with the victim through Snapchat and was on the phone with the victim at the time of the shooting. Cellphone towers also placed Giler in the area at the time of the brutal crime, prosecutors said.

On Dec. 30, Giler sent a Snapchat message to Antonio Reyes referring to the victim by his street name and told Reyes he was dead, prosecutors said.

Reyes is currently facing a murder case, and Serrano was a witness in that case.

Before the judge denied bail, he said, “this is extremely chilling and unbelievable.”

Giler had worked at a restaurant as a prep cook. He was arrested Thursday in the same block where he lives.

