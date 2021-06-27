No bail for man accused in deadly daylight stabbing outside Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO — A Norwood Park East man stabbed an apparent acquaintance two dozen times in front of horrified onlookers outside a Northwest Side fast-food restaurant, prosecutors told a Cook County judge on Sunday.

Prosecutors did not say what they believe spurred package handler Michael Dabrowski, 25, to allegedly attack a man with a knife in the parking lot outside a Wendy’s in the 3900 block of North Harlem Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Describing the victim, Dabrowski allegedly told a bystander: “He (expletive) me over,” prosecutors said during a bail hearing broadcast on YouTube. Dabrowski is charged with first-degree murder.

Judge Susana Ortiz denied Dabrowski bail, calling him a danger to the community.

Both Dabrowski and the victim arrived in separate vehicles around 4:20 p.m., and the victim, Michael A. Majeski, 24, got into Dabrowski’s vehicle, prosecutors said.

Moments later, Dabrowski began stabbing the victim, who got out and tried to run away, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Susie Bucaro. Dabrowski chased the victim down and continued stabbing him until Majeski collapsed in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, she added.

The attack continued, though the victim didn’t appear armed with a weapon and didn’t fight off his attacker, prosecutors said.

The stabbing in broad daylight was captured on surveillance and witnessed by numerous people in the area, including three Wendy’s workers out for a cigarette break, Bucaro said.

After the stabbing, Dabrowski tossed the bloody knife into the bushes and walked away, authorities said. Several citizens found Dabrowski and held him until police arrived. Police body-worn camera footage captured Dabrowski covered in blood and dirt, Bucaro said.

Five witnesses identified Dabrowski as the attacker, and police recovered the knife from the bushes, authorities said.

Majeski, of the Belmont Terrace neighborhood, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead. He suffered 27 stab wounds, including 11 to the chest and abdomen and six to the back, Bucaro told the court.

Dabrowski’s attorney, Brian Sexton, said his client and the victim knew each other but offered no explanation for what happened. He asked that the judge deny a petition denying bail due to his lack of a criminal background and unspecified mental health issues.

“Judge if he’s not granted bond, it’s our position that his mental health is going to severely deteriorate. He’s never been in trouble with the law before,” Sexton said, saying his family wished to put him in a mental health facility.

The judge granted denial of bail, due to the strength of the evidence and the brutality of the attack. Dabrowski is expected to return to court Friday.

