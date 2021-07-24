No bail for man charged with beating, carjacking food delivery driver in Chicago

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with beating a 55-year-old food delivery service driver and stealing his vehicle last weekend, according to Chicago police.

Deonta Sanchez appeared in bond court Friday and was denied bail.

Sanchez was arrested Thursday after being tracked by police in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. He was later identified as being one of the people who allegedly beat the driver and took his vehicle by force in the 4500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood, police said. Though Sanchez was listed as 25 years old in the police report, his attorney said in bond court he is 26 years old.

Sanchez is charged with a felony count of vehicular hijacking, as well as misdemeanor counts of battery, reckless driving and driving with no license, according to police.

The driver received a call Sunday for a food delivery and spoke with Sanchez about where to deliver the food to, according to Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Brian Burkhardt.

Upon arrival, the driver parked his vehicle and didn’t leave it running, then exited and met with Sanchez and two females. The driver indicated that the total was about $40, which Sanchez attempted to pay for with only a $20 bill, Burkhardt said.

The driver indicated that was not enough, leading Sanchez to punch him in the back of the head. The driver attempted to fight back but was unable to. Sanchez pushed him down and got into the driver’s seat of the car. The driver attempted to enter from the passenger’s side to remove Sanchez, at one point biting him, but was unable to get him out of the car, Burkhardt said.

The driver was then pulled out of the car by one of the females standing outside, and then Sanchez drove away, according to Burkhardt.

The driver notified police and was able to locate Sanchez by use of an Apple AirTag. Officers observed the area and saw Sanchez inside the car. They noticed it was headed toward a dead end street, at which point Sanchez exited and ran away.

The driver positively identified Sanchez as the person who punched him and took his vehicle, and Sanchez also made post-Miranda admissions, according to Burkhardt.

Sanchez had four prior felony convictions, including a 2013 threat to a public school, in which he indicated he would “blow up a school with a bomb.”

Sanchez apparently suffers from bipolar disorder and occasional seizures, according to his public defender. He lives with his foster mother, has a child on the way and has been working for the last three months as a South Shore Drill Team event planner, according to the public defender.

Judge Arthur Willis deemed Sanchez a threat to public safety and denied him bail.

“Perhaps another judge will see it differently,” he said.

His next court date is July 30.

