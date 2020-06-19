Normal man charged with attempted first-degree murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man faces attempted murder charges in McLean County.

Dcameron D. King, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder for discharging a firearm at a man with the intent to kill him on June 7 in Normal.

He is also facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 10 and he was taken into custody June 18.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $75,035.

Bloomington woman arrested in December burglary case A Bloomington woman was arrested for a December burglary.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.