Normal man charged with attempted first-degree murder
Normal man charged with attempted first-degree murder

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man faces attempted murder charges in McLean County. 

Dcameron D. King, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder for discharging a firearm at a man with the intent to kill him on June 7 in Normal.

He is also facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 10 and he was taken into custody June 18.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $75,035.

Dcamron King

Dcamron D King, 30, was named as of June 12,2020, on a warrant charging him with attempted murder. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Normal.

