Officer shot and wounded outside Chicago police station, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon outside a police station in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The officer, whose age and condition weren’t immediately known, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police spokesman Tom Ahern said, citing preliminary information.

A law enforcement source said the officer was wounded as he walked out of the Gresham police station at 7808 S. Halsted St.

An ambulance sat in the police parking lot while officers ran down the sidewalk.

A supervisor asked other officers to keep pedestrians away from the sidewalk and an empty lot across the street. “Look for casings!” an officer yelled.

Police vehicles escorted the ambulance as it pulled out of the parking lot onto South Halsted Street.

”A cop was shot,” an officer yelled while removing a Tribune journalist from an empty lot across the street.

A woman walked by another officer putting up crime scene tape along 78th Street. “You be careful out here,” she said.

“Thank you,” the officer replied.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0