One injured in shooting inside Springfield mall Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police responded to a shooting at White Oaks Mall just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, witnesses reported that several subjects were involved in an altercation inside the mall when one person displayed a firearm and shot one of the other subjects.

The individual was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were involved.

In March, a Decatur man who was involved in shooting a gun outside of the mall in 2019 was sentenced to 30 months probation.

Malik Harper pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Harper had been in an argument with his girlfriend at the mall's southwest end parking lot the evening of Dec. 28, 2019. The female was walking towards the mall entrance when Harper, who had been earlier escorted out of the mall for being intoxicated, fired a single shot from a Glock .40 into the air.

