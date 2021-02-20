Overnight Springfield shooting leaves Decatur man dead, 4 others wounded

The victims, both 17, were transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital.

This afternoon, one of those teens was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. as a patient at the hospital.

An autopsy on his body is scheduled for Monday morning. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

According to the county sheriff's office — which has taken over the investigation at the request of Grandview Police — a 16-year-old suspect was found behind a nearby house and taken into custody.

The first of the three local shootings occurred Monday morning when two people were each shot in the leg at an apartment building in the 800 block of West Lenox Avenue.

Witnesses told county law enforcement that a vehicle pulled up to the apartment complex and three males exited, entering a common doorway for two apartment buildings.

Witnesses then reported hearing three or four gunshots and seeing the three males running from the common doorway.

Two of the men got into the vehicle and drove away. The third man, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.