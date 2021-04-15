Peoria man sentenced to federal prison after livestreaming himself with a gun at Walmart

PEORIA — A Peoria man was sentenced to just shy of five years in federal prison for having a handgun while riding a motorized scooter in a Peoria Walmart.

Tariq C. Lawson, 22, had been at the Walmart in North Peoria, located at 8915 N. Allen Road, when police were called regarding a disturbance on June 30.

Prior to that, a Peoria police officer had been monitoring social media and saw a Facebook livestream where Lawson had a handgun in his waistband while riding a motorized scooter in the store. The officer observed a juvenile, who also had a gun and who was with Lawson, according to a criminal complaint filed last August in federal court.

The complaint goes on to state that a second juvenile, who was with Lawson, went live with a comment saying "we're in trouble" as he was walking out of the store just after the police were called.

Police spotted the juvenile and Lawson in a nearby SUV, and after getting permission to search, they found two handguns. When questioned, Lawson admitted to having a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, according to federal court records.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to possession of a defaced firearm and was sentenced to probation for 30 months, which was to end in December.