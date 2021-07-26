 Skip to main content
Person shot, wounded while fleeing police in Chicago

CHICAGO — A person has been shot by an officer while fleeing police in Chicago.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Sunday as tactical officers were conducting a street stop and approached two males whose ages were not released, the police department said Monday.

One of the males ran into an alley and was shot in the leg. He was reported in good condition at a hospital.

A weapon was recovered and the incident, including the comprehensive use of force, was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, police said.

