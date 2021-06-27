 Skip to main content
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in suburban Chicago shooting

ST. CHARLES — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting early Sunday outside a suburban Chicago nightclub, police said.

Police in St. Charles said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a call of shots fired. Two victims were found outside the club on a sidewalk. They were taken to a hospital where one died. A third person was hospitalized and was in critical condition. A fourth person was treated and released.

No one was in custody Sunday.

Police didn't release further details, including a motive.

St. Charles is about 45 miles west of Chicago.

