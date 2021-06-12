 Skip to main content
Police: 2 shooters killed 1, hurt 9 on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago Police are searching for two men who opened fire on a group of people on the city's South Side early Saturday, killing one woman and injuring nine people.

Police had not released any detail about the suspects on Saturday.

In a brief summary released to media, Chicago Police said around 2 a.m. two men approached a group of people who were on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Police said the men opened fire, striking 10 people.

The 29-year-old woman who died was wounded in her abdomen and knee.

Eight men with various injuries were listed in fair or good condition at Chicago hospitals. A 34-year-old woman was listed in good condition.

