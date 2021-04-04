 Skip to main content
Police: Cook County cop fatally hit by car while investigating crash
Police: Cook County cop fatally hit by car while investigating crash

CHICAGO — A Hometown Police Department officer has died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday while he was investigating a traffic crash in southwest suburban Homewood, police said.

The veteran officer was on the scene of a crash that occurred in the 9000 block of Pulaski Road in the southwest suburb when a vehicle hit him at 3:11 a.m., the department said. Suffering injuries, he later died, police said.

The Illinois State Police, Cook County sheriff’s office, Oak Lawn Police Department and Evergreen Park Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

The name of the officer is being withheld at the request of the family, the department said.

Hometown is located about 16 miles southwest of Chicago.

