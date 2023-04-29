MARISSA — Marissa police, a state bomb squad and the FBI are investigating after a police officer found an explosive device in a Marissa trailer park early Saturday.
Authorities closed roads and evacuated some trailers at the South Marissa Trailer Park as a bomb squad neutralized the device, Marissa Police Chief Brian Sheridan said in an interview just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sheridan said no one was injured and the area was back open.
An officer initially responded to a report of a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Hotz Street. Sheridan said the call came in at 2:50 a.m.
"The officer found out there was some type of altercation," Sheridan said. "... He located a device that appeared to be possibly an explosive device."
Local authorities called in a bomb squad from the Illinois Secretary of State's office. Scott Air Force Base's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, as well as law enforcement from St. Clair County and New Athens, came to the scene to assist, according to Sheridan.
The police chief said the device had some components that had the potential to cause damage but "the way it was lit did not actually cause it to detonate." He declined to provide further details about the device because it remains under investigation.
Sheridan said authorities believe the altercation was related to the device. No one had been arrested or charged as of Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marissa Police Department at 618-295-3622 or to submit an anonymous tip through village's website.
Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term
Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9
Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left.
Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois.
Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term.
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Jan. 1 after he was sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in.
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
