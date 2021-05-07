Police from around Illinois gather to commemorate officers who have died

"We have to make the public aware of the sacrifices that are made and the men and women that gave their lives is what we need to be here and remember. The (officers) that are here with us, they would do the exact same thing under any circumstance," Campbell said.

Frerichs quoted Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address to explain the sacrifice the deceased officers made for their community and why it's important to remember them.

"It is rather for us to be here, dedicated to the great task remaining before us. That from these honored dead we take increased devotion to the cause for which they gave their last full measure of devotion. That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vane," Lincoln said.

The families of the officers were given plaques with the name of their loved one. The plaques were presented by Frerichs, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, and representatives from the Cook County Sheriffs Office and the memorial's committee.

"As a mom, (the ceremony) really touched my heart," said state Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason, who choked up explaining how difficult it was to watch the moms of officers at the ceremony.