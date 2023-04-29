NAPERVILLE — Naperville police are investigating a noose found on a tree Thursday afternoon on Scullen Middle School property at 103rd Street and Mistflower Lane on the city's south side.

Administrators from Indian Prairie School District 204 contacted the Naperville Police Department about 2:30 p.m. after it was found by a teacher.

"At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that any students at the school were responsible; therefore, we do not know the origin of the object," said Lisa Barry, executive director of District 204 Communication Services, in an email.

The school district takes these matters seriously and will continue to collaborate with the police, Barry said.

Scullen is one of the largest and most demographically diverse middle schools in the district.

The most recent Illinois Report Card shows that of the 1,020 students attending Scullen, 71% are of color (53% Asian, 7% Black, 7% Hispanic and 4% two or more races) and 29% are white.

