Police pursuit ends with collision, 7 people injured — some of them critically — Chicago police say

CHICAGO — Seven people were injured when a driver refused to pull over and instead led Chicago police on a chase, crashing into another vehicle while eluding officers in pursuit, officials said.

According to an online statement from Chicago police, the traffic pursuit began about 8:20 p.m. Saturday when officers tried to get the driver of a gray 2012 Volkswagen sedan to pull the car over in the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue in West Town.

Instead, the driver of the car, which had five people inside, “failed to pull over and fled from police,” heading west, according to the statement.

The length of the chase wasn’t specified, but police said the Volkswagen crashed into the passenger side of a white 2007 Toyota Yaris, which had been traveling south, “shortly thereafter.” That caused the Toyota to jump a curb and crash into the front entryway of a hair salon, police said.

There were two people in the Toyota — a 50-year-old man and a woman, 39. Both suffered bruising and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, officials said.