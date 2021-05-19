Police say Illinois Portillo's fight started after drink spilled into customer's vehicle

During the fight, the employee sustained a sprained elbow and hair removed from his head, police said. The employee was taken to a local hospital and released Sunday. The customer had injuries to his face and abrasions on other areas of his body and declined medical treatment while at the scene, according to officials.

The video shared on social media, which appears to have been taken by a fellow employee, twice shows the customer on top of the employee, who is on the ground in the drive-thru lane. It also appears to show blood coming from the customer's mouth. The beginning of the confrontation is not seen in the recording.

Police said they are reviewing the final investigative report with the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office to determine the next course of action.

In the Tuesday press release, Oswego Police Chief Jeff Burgner said he appreciates the community's continued patience and any information people can provide about the incident.