Police say Illinois Portillo's fight started after drink spilled into customer's vehicle

OSWEGO — Oswego police said a fight between a customer and a Portillo's employee Sunday began over a beverage that spilled into the customer's vehicle.
Police have interviewed both the 48-year-old customer and the 18-year-old employee, and are continuing to review multiple videos and conduct additional interviews to further clarify what happened during the incident at the Oswego restaurant, Oswego Police Department officials said in a news release Tuesday.
A video widely shared on social media appears to show a customer pinning down an employee, who at one point yells for the customer to get off his hair. Oswego police Tuesday said no arrests have been made as they continue to investigate what happened.
Illinois requires schools to be full-time in person this fall, despite pleas to exempt non-vaccinated students
Officers were sent to the restaurant at 2810 Route 34 in Oswego about 11:50 a.m. Sunday for "a report of two males fighting outside of the drive-thru lane," according to a statement from Oswego police. Police said the altercation began "over a beverage spilling in the customer's vehicle" and that the customer and employee began a verbal argument while the customer was in the vehicle.
Both told police they felt threatened by the other during the verbal argument while the customer was inside his vehicle, according to police.
Officials said according to statements and evidence obtained during the investigation, the verbal argument turned physical after the customer exited his car.
During the fight, the employee sustained a sprained elbow and hair removed from his head, police said. The employee was taken to a local hospital and released Sunday. The customer had injuries to his face and abrasions on other areas of his body and declined medical treatment while at the scene, according to officials.
The video shared on social media, which appears to have been taken by a fellow employee, twice shows the customer on top of the employee, who is on the ground in the drive-thru lane. It also appears to show blood coming from the customer's mouth. The beginning of the confrontation is not seen in the recording.
Police said they are reviewing the final investigative report with the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office to determine the next course of action.
In the Tuesday press release, Oswego Police Chief Jeff Burgner said he appreciates the community's continued patience and any information people can provide about the incident.
"We understand the concern over this incident in the community and are working to gather information as quickly as possible to understand the full picture of what transpired," Burgner said in the release. "Given community tension around this incident, it is our goal to ensure that this investigation is conducted thoroughly and accurately to ensure justice for the parties involved."
Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the fight or who has audio or video footage of it to contact police at 630-551-7300.
