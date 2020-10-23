Police searching for four puppies stolen in break-in at Peoria County residence

BARTONVILLE — Police are looking for four puppies stolen during a residential break-in.

About 6:40 a.m. Monday, a resident drove from his house along West Lancaster Road, west of Bartonville, to drop off his son at school. When the father returned home about 8 a.m., he found the front door pushed in and the door frame damaged, according to a report by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office.

He told a deputy that four malamute puppies were missing from the basement, according to the report. The mother apparently had been left untouched, along with everything else in the residence.

He had hoped to sell the puppies for $600 to $750 apiece, the report stated. He also said he had told people about the puppies.

After talking with police, the man made a Facebook post in hopes of generating tips as to the whereabouts of the puppies, offering a $500 reward.

"This is so wrong in so many ways," he wrote. "Three of them had one blue eye and the other one has true malamute markings that are black and white with brown eyes. They are almost 9 weeks old. Please help find them."