Police: St. Louis man found dead in western Illinois
ST. LOUIS — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a St. Louis man whose body was found across the Mississippi River in Illinois’ rural St. Clair County.

Police were alerted Saturday afternoon to a body near a rock pile in an empty lot near Lebanon, Illinois, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Arriving sheriff’s deputies found the body of Keith Carter, 36, of St. Louis, police said.

Carter may have frequented homeless camps around St. Louis, investigators said. Police have not said how Carter died and have not announced any arrests in the case. Detectives asked anyone with information on Carter’s death to call police.

