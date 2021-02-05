Police: Suspect in killing of woman, daughters in St. Louis fled on a bus to Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man charged with killing a St. Louis woman and her two young daughters took a bus to escape the scene and was captured about 100 miles away in Illinois, authorities said.

Ronald Marr, 34, was arrested Thursday, hours after the killings. He is charged with three counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed without bond in Effingham, Illinois, awaiting extradition to St. Louis.

Police have not released the names of the victims, a 30-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl and an infant. Relatives told local media that Marr was the former boyfriend of the woman who was killed.

Marr does not have a listed attorney.

The shootings happened about 7 a.m. Thursday in a two-family brick home in south St. Louis. In court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Detective Katherine Rund said a witness heard the shots and saw Marr run from the house. The witness identified Marr in a photo lineup.

Police said Marr threw away his cellphone, purchased a replacement, then took a bus to Illinois, about 100 miles from St. Louis. Police have not disclosed a motive in the killings.