‘Pray for peace in our city:’ Chicago mayor says after 2 police officers shot, wounded

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers responding to a “shots fired” alert from ShotSpotter, the city’s gunshot detection system, were shot and wounded early Sunday on the West Side, authorities confirmed.
One officer was in critical but stable condition and the other was in good condition, officials said. He was expected to be released around 10:15 a.m., police said. The man who allegedly shot the two male officers also was shot, police said, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital.
“Thankfully, none of the injuries are life-threatening to either the officers or the offender. But it just underscores the danger that our men and women in the Police Department face every single day. They run to danger to protect us. And we can’t ever forget that,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
The officers were working in Lawndale when they were dispatched to the ShotSpotter alert near the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 7:11 a.m., said Superintendent David Brown. When they saw a man in a vacant lot near the location the ShotSpotter alert indicated, they approached him and were immediately fired upon, Brown said.
“They were in uniform, clearly Chicago police officers, and this offender had no regard for their position as police officers — no regard — and began trying to kill them. Let’s be clear: This offender turned and immediately tried to kill these officers by firing a gun at them and hitting both of them. But for the good Lord’s grace that we’re not here talking about planning a funeral for our officers,” Brown said.
Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the gunman also was shot in a “lower extremity,” and he was taken to Stroger Hospital.
Lightfoot reiterated many of the same points as Brown during a 9:15 a.m. joint news conference outside Mount Sinai Hospital, stressing that the officers were “readily identifiable as police officers when they were fired upon.” Brown also said there was no foot pursuit prior to the gunfire.
One officer was shot in the hand and was in good condition. Police outside Mount Sinai said they expected he would be released sometime after 10:15 a.m.
The other officer was shot in the leg and in the shoulder above his vest and had been in critical but stable condition, Brown said.
Brown said there have been 16 Chicago police officers shot in the past 15 months. In the same time frame, 108 officers have been fired upon, he said.
Repeating a common refrain, Lightfoot again called for an end to violence in the city.
“Let’s say a prayer for all involved. Let’s pray for peace in our city,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got to put these guns down. We’ve got to stop the flow of illegal guns into our city.”
These are at least the fifth and sixth Chicago police officers to be shot in the past two months, according to Tribune records.
On March 25, a Deering District officer was shot in the South Side’s Brighton Park neighborhood while he and other officers went after a gunman who shot a security worker at a Home Depot. The gunman was shot and killed by another officer, and the wounded cop and the security worker survived their injuries.
That shooting came five days after an Austin District officer was shot in the hand on the West Side by a gunman who, authorities say, fired at several cops and three other people near Maypole and LaCrosse avenues in the Austin community. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
On March 15, an off-duty officer was shot while sitting in his vehicle at a traffic light in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side. That officer was shot in the abdomen and needed surgery. A $1,000 reward has been offered for the capture of at least two suspects wanted in that case.
The day before that shooting, on March 14, an on-duty sergeant was shot outside the Gresham District Police Station, 7808 S. Halsted St., on the South Side. That sergeant suffered a graze wound to his chin, and there’s been no word of any arrests in that case.