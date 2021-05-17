‘Pray for peace in our city:’ Chicago mayor says after 2 police officers shot, wounded

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers responding to a “shots fired” alert from ShotSpotter, the city’s gunshot detection system, were shot and wounded early Sunday on the West Side, authorities confirmed.

One officer was in critical but stable condition and the other was in good condition, officials said. He was expected to be released around 10:15 a.m., police said. The man who allegedly shot the two male officers also was shot, police said, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital.

“Thankfully, none of the injuries are life-threatening to either the officers or the offender. But it just underscores the danger that our men and women in the Police Department face every single day. They run to danger to protect us. And we can’t ever forget that,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The officers were working in Lawndale when they were dispatched to the ShotSpotter alert near the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue about 7:11 a.m., said Superintendent David Brown. When they saw a man in a vacant lot near the location the ShotSpotter alert indicated, they approached him and were immediately fired upon, Brown said.