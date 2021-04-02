Pritzker commutes life sentence of Gerald Reed, alleged Burge-era torture victim

A court-created Office of the Special Prosecutor within the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office handles Burge-era torture cases, including Reed’s case, separately from regular business.

In a written statement, Special Prosecutor Robert Milan said he and the victims’ families are very disappointed by Pritzker's commutation.

“The victims' families and the Special Prosecutor's Office were never notified by the Governor's Office of today's decision. Clearly, in Illinois, violent offenders are treated with more respect than the victims of crime,” Milan said in the statement.

Sweat disputed this claim. He said the Prisoner Review Board notified all of the victims in this case who are registered with the agency by phone on Thursday night.

Reed alleges that after he was taken into Chicago police custody on Oct. 3, 1990, the officers beat him until he confessed to the murders.

He claims the surgical screws securing the metal rod in his leg, which resulted from an old gunshot wound, came loose during the beatings he received at the hands of Chicago police officers who worked under late Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge.

