Pritzker commutes sentence man who says he was tortured by police

But Reed’s statement, in which he denies witnessing any murder, was never used against him, so his rights were never violated. Therefore he was not entitled to the new trial after all, Hennelly found.

Gainer had tossed Reed’s conviction after years of legal wrangling over allegations that two detectives under notorious former police Cmdr. Jon Burge beat him into confessing to the fatal shootings of Pamela Powers and Willie Williams on the South Side.

Reed alleged that Detective Victor Breska kicked him so hard that he broke a rod that had been placed in Reed’s leg to aid in his healing from an earlier gunshot wound. Breska’s partner, Detective Michael Kill, who was repeatedly accused of abuse before his death in 2018, never reported the beating.

Reed was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

It was one in a litany of cases in which Burge and his “midnight crew” of detectives who worked under him have been accused of torturing or abusing dozens of mostly African American men into confessing to killings in the 1970s and ’80s. The scandal has stained the city’s reputation and cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in settlements, legal fees and other compensation to victims.