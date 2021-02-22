Pritzker signs controversial criminal justice reform bill

Sheriffs and police organizations around the state have voiced opposition to the law and have said it will make it harder for police to keep communities safe.

"It's clear the sponsors of the bill and the governor have never worked in law enforcement," said Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. "It appears in some of the wording in the bill the sponsors had no idea what they were doing. We will all pay for that inexperience."

James Black, president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, said the organization has never been opposed to positive police reform measures or police modernization.

"We agree with the reform concepts contained in this bill, however, we are opposed to the current ambiguous and conflicting language in many segments of this legislation," Black said. "We have worked collaboratively with the Illinois Attorney General since July to craft the section on police licensing and de-certification. The final result was a piece of legislation that we ended up supporting prior to it being moved in the middle of the night into this omnibus reform bill."

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he was committed to continuing work with law enforcement to address their concerns about problems with the new law and thanked them for working with him on the police certification and decertification language.