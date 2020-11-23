 Skip to main content
Probation for man who threatened Congressman Rodney Davis
Probation for man who threatened Congressman Rodney Davis

SPRINGFIELD — A man who pleaded guilty to making a threat against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to undergo mental health counseling.

The federal judge who sentenced Randall Tarr, 65, on Friday also ordered the Rochester man to pay a $2,000 fine and to have no contact with Davis, his office or members of his family.

Tarr admitted earlier this year that he called the Taylorville Republican's officer in Decatur on Nov. 25, 2019, and left a profanity-filled voice mail message in which he threatened to shoot Davis, The State Journal-Register reported.

Tarr pleaded guilty in July to a charge of making a threat to a federal official, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

His sentencing came after an agreement was reached between the government, in consultation with Davis, and the defendant’s counsel.

