Prosecutor blamed for errant in-court description of Adam Toledo shooting in Chicago is placed on leave

“An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,” the statement reads. “Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved. The video speaks for itself.”

In an email to staffers late Friday that was obtained by The Chicago Tribune, Foxx said the prosecutor in court “relayed facts to the judge regarding details of the circumstances related to the death based on evidence provided by various law enforcement agencies.”

“It later became evident that the language ... did not fully reflect all the evidence that had been given to our office,” she wrote.

Still unclear: How many people in the prosecutor’s office had access to footage of the shooting; how much footage they could access; who signed off on the language Murphy used in court; and why they waited nearly a week before clarifying their statement.

The statement in question, known as a proffer, was given in court March 10 during a bond hearing for Ruben Roman, the 21-year-old man who was with Toledo the night of the shooting.

Roman is charged with felonies including child endangerment, and in order to bolster their assertion that Roman’s acts helped lead to Toledo’s death, Murphy gave a description of the shooting.