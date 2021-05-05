Prosecutor says her office’s ‘checks and balances’ didn’t work before misleading in-court statement on Adam Toledo shooting

Foxx said she first saw media accounts of Murphy’s proffer the day after court, and they did not square with the description she had been given of the shooting.

“Is this a representation that got lost in translation with the media, or was this an impression that we gave, or did we say these facts? Those were the questions that I had looking at the reporting,” she said.

On the following Monday, April 12, she watched the video for the first time and found that it did not line up with the way reporters were describing her office’s in-court account, she said. So she assigned a staffer to look into it, speak with Murphy, pull transcripts and “see where the gaps were,” she said.

That is partially why it took prosecutors so long to step back from Murphy’s initial description, Foxx said.

“We lost time, one, because it hadn’t been caught before I brought it to (people’s) attention and two, once I brought it to the attention ... there was not an appreciation of the urgency of the matter,” she told the Tribune.

The Toledo matter was particularly complicated because separate divisions of the state’s attorney’s office were simultaneously conducting separate investigations into what happened that night.