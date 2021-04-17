Prosecutor who implied Chicago boy was armed when shot put on leave

According to the Chicago Tribune, Foxx told staffers in an email that the language in the proffer that Murphy read in court "did not fully reflect all the evidence that had been given to our office."

But on Friday, Sinovic suggested that Murphy may not have had access to all of the video that was released to the public on Thursday when he made the comments, telling the Sun-Times: "It's still under investigation what videos were available to (Murphy). We're still trying to figure out what he had access to when he made the statements in court."

On Saturday, Sinovic in an email said the office would not comment on the question of who else in the office viewed the video footage before the April 10 hearing or respond to any other questions.

Images of the boy raising his empty hands as he was shot have elicited anger in the Little Village neighborhood where he lived and died, and elsewhere the city.

Roman was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer but he was later charged with felony counts of child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm after investigators determined that he fired the gun several times before police arrived.