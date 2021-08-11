Prosecutors detail slaying of Chicago police officer as brothers charged in case are ordered held without bond

CHICAGO — It started routinely enough Saturday night, prosecutors said: a typical traffic stop for expired license plates, near a nondescript West Englewood viaduct.

It ended in chaos and tragedy: a Chicago police officer dead, one of her partners critically wounded and two brothers facing felony charges for their alleged roles in the fatal encounter.

Officer Ella French and her partner had their service weapons holstered when Emonte Morgan shot them both at close range during a struggle, exchanged fire with a third officer, then ran and gave the gun to his brother Eric before collapsing with two gunshot wounds, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday. Both men were ordered held without bond in separate hearings.

Body-worn camera footage — some of it recorded by the wounded officers’ cameras after they fell to the ground — captured much of the confrontation, prosecutors said, and both brothers gave videotaped statements to police about their actions that night.

French died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Her wounded partner was still in critical condition Tuesday, with a bullet lodged in his brain as well as gunshot wounds to the eye and shoulder, prosecutors said.

Both Morgan brothers, Chicago residents in their early 20s, have little serious criminal history. Emonte, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons charges. Eric, 22, faces weapons charges as well as a count of obstruction of justice.

In court Tuesday at bond hearings for the pair, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy laid out the most complete narrative of the allegations so far.

French, a 29-year-old with three years on the job, was driving her squad car at about 9 p.m. Saturday with two partners, male officers ages 39 and 30, in tow.

They pulled over a gray SUV for having expired license plates. Eric Morgan was in the driver’s seat, prosecutors said, with an unnamed female witness in the passenger seat next to him and Emonte in the back.

The officers walked over, and each of them directed one of the people in the SUV to get out of the car.

French approached the driver’s side and asked Eric to hand over his keys and step out of the car, Murphy said. He complied, and admitted that he had cannabis on him. The 30-year-old officer asked the woman in the passenger seat to step out, and she also complied.

Emonte got out of the car, too, on the orders of the 39-year-old officer, according to the court description. But he had a drink in one hand and a cellphone in the other, and refused to put them down. He started “physically jerking his arms away from the officers,” Murphy said.

As French’s partners tried to “get control” of Emonte, Eric took off running away from French, Murphy said. He was nervous, he allegedly later told police — he knew Emonte had a gun, and he got scared and started to run away.

The 30-year-old officer ran after him as the 39-year-old officer struggled with Emonte, prosecutors said. That encounter ended near the front passenger-side door, with Emonte partially inside the car and the 39-year-old officer over him, yelling at him to “show his other hand,” Murphy said.

As French came to assist her partner, Emonte allegedly fired multiple shots, hitting them both. They fell to the ground between the car and the curb, the prosecutor said, with both their guns still holstered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Their body-worn cameras were still recording, and captured Emonte coming out of the car with a gun in his hand, Murphy said.

The 30-year-old officer heard the gunshots as he chased Eric, who cooperated with his demands to get on the ground, Murphy said. When the officer did not hear his partners come over the radio, he stopped trying to handcuff Eric and ran back to the SUV while radioing for backup, Murphy said.

As he ran toward the car, Emonte started firing at him from the back of the vehicle, Murphy said, and the officer returned fire and fell to the ground. When he stood back up, he saw the brothers across the street, both running south on Bell, Murphy said. He fired again, hitting Emonte in the abdomen, and the two ran out of sight.

Emonte gave Eric the gun, Murphy said. Emonte was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. Eric fled to a nearby yard, where he encountered a group of residents who took him to the ground and held him down until police arrived. One of the witnesses in the yard said Eric hit him in the arm with what he believed to be a gun.

Police allegedly found a .22 caliber handgun in the yard near where Eric was arrested. Testing confirmed that gun matched cartridge casings recovered from the street behind the SUV, Murphy said.

And investigators soon found the gun’s alleged purchaser: Jamel Danzy, an Indiana man who allegedly told federal authorities he was in a relationship with Eric. Danzy has been charged in federal court with straw-purchasing the gun from an Indiana dealer on Eric’s behalf. Danzy is scheduled for a detention hearing in federal court Wednesday and his attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Both Morgan brothers gave video-recorded statements to police after their arrest, Murphy said. Emonte admitted to pulling out the gun and “indicated that he thought he might have shot the girl and a boy cop,” Murphy said.

The brothers were held without bail by separate judges Tuesday. Emonte is still hospitalized and could not attend court, so his assistant public defender said in court that her office would present mitigating information about him at a later hearing.

Genevieve O’Toole, Eric Morgan’s assistant public defender, said at his hearing that Morgan attended Lake Central High School through the 11th grade and had been working for the past year.

O’Toole argued that Eric was not in possession of a weapon when the traffic stop started and was initially cooperative with the officers. He handed French the car keys, admitted to having cannabis and got out of the vehicle when instructed, she said.

And he was not on the scene when his brother fired shots and didn’t know his brother shot the officers, O’Toole said.

In a statement to reporters after court, interim First Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier said her office would “prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Brothers charged in shooting that killed Chicago police officer Officer Ella French, 29, was the first Chicago police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019.

“August 7, 2021 was a tragic day for the city of Chicago,” she said. “... The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office stands with the Chicago Police Department and the families of those officers in their time of mourning.”

John Catanzara, the president of the union representing rank-and-file Chicago police officers, stepped up to speak to reporters next.

“Today we began the justice process for Ella and for her partners,” he said, then criticized other police leaders, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for not attending the hearings. He said rank-and-file cops have been disappointed with the leadership shown in the past few days.

Lanier had just told reporters that Foxx could not be at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Tuesday because she was meeting with the FBI director and other law enforcement officials. Lightfoot’s office declined to comment on Catanzara’s remarks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0