Quincy teen sentenced to 20 years in 2019 fatal shooting

QUINCY — A Quincy teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in the 2019 shooting death of another teenager.

Roger Parker Jr., 18, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder for the death of Darrell Kelley Jr. Even though Parker was 16 at the time of the crime, he was tried as an adult.

3 members of Illinois family killed in car crash

Authorities have said Kelley died of three gunshot wounds following the shooting on Sept. 26, 2019. Both teens were reportedly arguing leading up to the shooting.

During the recent sentencing hearing, Kelley's mother, Lindsey King-Kelley, said that having a child killed "changes your soul," according to The (Quincy) Herald-Whig.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a package of legislation that improves the physical safety and mental health of first responders in Illinois.

Parker's attorney, Matthew Radefeld, argued his client had been bullied and threatened by Kelley. Radefeld had recommended a six-year sentence.

Parker apologized to Kelley's family.

"It's not fair that this had to happen," Parker said.

