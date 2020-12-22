R Kelly tentatively set to go on trial in Chicago in September

After months of delays due to COVID-19 concerns, a federal judge in Chicago on Tuesday set a September trial date for indicted singer R. Kelly but said it’s “not set in stone” given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said during a brief status hearing that jury selection will tentatively begin Sept. 13 for Kelly and his co-defendants, who are charged with trying to rig Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories.

Prosecutors said their case is expected to take about three weeks to present. Leinenweber said questionnaires would be sent to potential jurors in the high-profile case in late July.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, said he would agree to set the date for trial as long as it was flexible if problems arose — including Kelly’s ability to help prepare his defense while locked up at a federal jail in Chicago.

Greenberg said officials at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the Loop have “done their best” to set up video meetings with Kelly amid a recent virus outbreak at the jail, but still, “our access to our client has been difficult.”