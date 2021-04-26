Radio reporter, daughter of ex-Journal Star writer, killed by stray bullet in Kansas City

"Her instincts as a journalist were spot-on. Aviva knew when something was amiss and was unrelenting in her pursuit of the truth," Rodriguez said. "I learned so much from her. Earlier this year, I turned down a pitch she had for a series — an audio diary of nurses fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines. Eventually, she wore me down and we agreed to one story. That piece was one of the most beautiful and emotional pieces of radio I've listened to. It brought me to tears each time I listened to it. That was just the kind of storyteller she was — she brought magic to everything."