Raoul asks U.S. Supreme Court to reject Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden wins

Illinois Republican Congressmen Mike Bost and Darin LaHood joined a separate legal brief, along with 123 other Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, supporting Texas’ lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme Court.

In opposition to Texas’ lawsuit, Raoul and the coalition of Democratic attorneys general maintain that this interpretation of the U.S. Constitution is not supported by centuries of legal precedent and it would prevent states from making decisions to regulate and administer their own elections.

“It is concerning and dangerous that the president and his allies have spent the weeks following the election seeking to undermine its results, as elections are at the very core of our democracy. Further, it is unconscionable that a state attorney general would use his authority to file a frivolous, unfounded lawsuit aimed at overturning an election,” Raoul said in a press release.

The argument in Texas’ lawsuit claims the four states violated the Electors Clause in the U.S. Constitution which states, in part, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors….”