Ray LaHood resigns Lincoln Museum post after running afoul of feds over undisclosed $50,000 loan

LaHood acknowledged the loan in signing a nonprosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in the Central District of California.

Prosecutors said LaHood, 75, of Peoria, who was transportation secretary from 2009 to 2013, denied to FBI agents that he had received the loan until he was shown a copy of the check. He also did not tell agents that he knew Chagoury was the ultimate source of the loan.

The agreement was signed by LaHood in 2019 but not made public until last week.

In 2011 and 2012, the agreement said, LaHood was suffering “significant financial difficulties in part due to problems from home remediation and sought funds to conduct home repairs.”

The agreement said LaHood “willfully” failed to disclose the loan in annual financial disclosure statements because Chagoury in 2009 “was reported to have been on the U.S. ‘No Fly List’” of suspected terrorists.

Chagoury has denied being involved in terrorism and filed a lawsuit in an effort to restore his flying privileges in the U.S.

As part of the agreement, LaHood agreed to pay a $40,000 fine to the federal government as well as repaying the $50,000 loan.