 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Read the court document: Illinois man accused of threatening inauguration violence
3 comments
breaking topical top story

Read the court document: Illinois man accused of threatening inauguration violence

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man accused of threatening to take the lives of President-elect Joe Biden and other Democrats at the upcoming inauguration in Washington, D.C., has been arrested, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said in a news release that Louis Capriotti of Chicago Heights faces a federal charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

Download PDF https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndil/pr/suburban-chicago-man-arrested-allegedly-threatening-violence-upcoming-presidential

Prosecutors said Capriotti, 45, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 29. The message said if people “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that (expletive) White House on January 20th, they're sadly (expletive) mistaken.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He continued, “We will surround the (expletive) White House and we will kill any (expletive) Democrat that steps on the (expletive) lawn,” according to the release.

In politically calculated move, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan suspends bid for another term but doesn’t bow out

The U.S. Attorney's office said Capriotti has a history of leaving profane voicemails for members of Congress.

The call was made several days before a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault on Washington. Dozens of people have been arrested in the attack, which temporarily halted congressional business to confirm Biden as president.

3 comments
0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks
Crime-and-courts

Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attacks, which began Saturday afternoon with the killing of a 30-year-old University of Chicago student who was shot in the head while sitting in his car in a parking garage in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ann Simmons, mother of Rica Rountree, reacts to Cynthia Baker’s life sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News