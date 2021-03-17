Remains found in Kane County identified as those of Aurora woman missing for almost 18 years

AURORA — Almost 18 years ago, Tyesha Bell, 22, stepped outside of her West Side apartment in Aurora after receiving a mysterious phone call, leaving her two young daughters inside, and was never seen again.

On Tuesday, Aurora police and the Kane County coroner announced that remains found in Kane County late last year have been identified as those of Bell. The missing person's investigation into Bell's disappearance has now become a homicide investigation, officials said.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell said on Dec. 11, his office was called to a wooded area of Kane County, where skeletal remains, clothing and some personal items were found in a shallow grave. Because of the ongoing investigation, police declined to say where the remains were found within the county, how they were found and what was Bell's cause of death.

After finding the remains in December, Russell worked with a dentist and bone specialist to create a profile of the person. Aurora police suspected it could be Bell from their missing person's records and matched her DNA against a sample that was kept after she went missing.

Bell went missing in the late evening of May 10, 2003, from an apartment she shared with her sister in the 800 block of North Randall Road in Aurora.