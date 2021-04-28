Report calls for reducing number of incarcerated women in Illinois and more support for those bettering themselves

A turning point came early in her sentence when she was able to get into a history lecture that touched on systemic injustices. After class, she approached the speaker and told him she was moved by his words and really hoped to pursue her own education.

“He told me if I were really serious and passionate about this, I’d have to innovative and find a way outside of the system to rehabilitate myself,” she recalled, saying it launched her educational journey.

Brown, who had started college before her incarceration, used a college guide in the prison library to first find Ohio University, which has a Correctional Education Program and was willing to accept handwritten assignments.

She started her bachelor’s in 2005, tucking away more than half of the wages she earned working as a seamstress for tuition instead of buying essential items from the commissary. In one of her more humbling moments, she asked to clean the showers late in the day so she could collect left over soap for herself.

Brown eventually saved $263 to buy a typewriter, which she named “Bessie” in honor of her paternal grandmother, who farmed in Mississippi and was a model of strength to her. Seven years and $8,000 later, Brown, with some scholarship help, completed her bachelor’s in specialized studies, with an emphasis in literature.