Resuscitated 16-year-old among 4 teens shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy shot in the head and pronounced dead before being resuscitated was among four teens shot in an apartment on Chicago's south side early Wednesday, police said.
The boy, two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old were inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood when someone got into an argument and opened fire about 1 a.m., Chicago police said.
The 16-year-old boy was struck in the head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead before doctors resuscitated him, police said. He was in critical condition.
The Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.) published the data on May 23.
A 19-year-old man shot multiple times in the back was in critical condition at the University of Chicago, and two 17-year-old also were hospitalized in serious condition, one with a gunshot wound to his neck and the other shot in his left shoulder, police said.
25 books for summer 2021
"Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
In this buzzy summer read, a famous family's must-attend party starts with cocktails and talks of love. Through the night, the gathering becomes more out-of-control, ending with literal sparks at dawn. From the author of "Daisy Jones & the Six." (Ballantine; June 1)
"The Other Black Girl" by Zakiya Dalila Harris
A job in book publishing that isn't as fulfilling as Nella had expected takes a turn for the worse when a new hire seems to be behind a series of hostile messages. Previewed as a smart and gripping page-turner, this novel should be a popular start to summer reading. (Atria; June 1)
"After The Fall: Being American in the World We've Made" by Ben Rhodes
Rhodes, who served President Barack Obama as a foreign policy adviser and speechwriter, is now co-host of "Pod Save the World." His new book talks about the post-Obama changes in the White House and America's heavy influence around the world. He'll be featured in a virtual event June 7 at the St. Louis County Library, talking with Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger. (Random House; June 1)
"The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History" by Margalit Fox
Two British POWs use a highly unusual tool for escape — a homemade Ouija board — while held in Turkey during World War I. Fake seances and rumors of buried treasure lead to a cunning escape in this nonfiction book. (Random House; June 1)
"Somebody's Daughter" by Ashley C. Ford
Writer and podcaster Ford offers a memoir about a poor girlhood, during which her father is incarcerated and her mother won't explain why. Bestselling authors including John Green and Glennon Doyle provided blurbs; Green calls it a book "so suffused with love and yearning that I kept forgetting to breathe while reading it.” (Flatiron; June 1)
"The Chosen and the Beautiful" by Nghi Vo
A takeoff on "The Great Gatsby" through the eyes of Daisy's friend Jordan, who is a queer Vietnamese American. The rich do deals with the devil in what the publisher calls "a lush, romantic novel full of dark magic and Art Deco luxury — as heady as a gin cocktail." (Tordotcom; June 1)
"Ready to Wear: A History of the Footwear and Garment Industries in St. Louis" by Valerie Battle Kienzle
This coffee-table book filled with photos details St. Louis' glory days as a center of both shoe and garment companies; in 1924, it had 161 clothing firms. As a fur-trading hub, the city had outfitted customers for years, and straw hats for farmers were developed here. (Reedy Press; on sale now)
"The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
Former President Clinton brings his White House acumen to the bestselling thriller writer for their second collaboration. In this one, the daughter of former President Keating is kidnapped. But Keating is also a former Navy SEAL, so look for him to save the day in what's likely to be a fast and frivolous read. (Little, Brown; June 7)
"The Plague Year: America in the Time of COVID" by Lawrence Wright
He won a Pulitzer Prize for his 9/11 book "The Looming Tower," so if anyone could whip together a global survey of mistakes, deaths and achievements of the "plague year," Wright may be the one. But is a book about that year going to need a sequel, and do readers want to relive it? (Knopf; June 8)
"Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth" by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford
The legend of Davy Crockett and others fighting against Mexicans has long been more myth than history, say these three Texas writers. Kirkus Reviews calls the book "iconoclastic, romping, bull’s-eye volley at an enduring sacred cow — popular history at its most engaging and insightful.” (Penguin Press; June 8)
"The Secret Keeper of Jaipur" by Alka Joshi
For fans of "The Henna Artist," a sequel follows Malik, who is working as a building apprentice. He's the former ward of the artist, Lakshmi, who must return to Jaipur to help uncover the truth of the collapse of a new cinema. (Mira; June 22)
"What's Done in Darkness" by Laura McHugh
The Missouri author's latest thriller set in the Ozarks involves an unhappy teen girl whose family has moved to Arkansas and adopted a strict, pious lifestyle. Years after Sarabeth is abducted and abused by a masked man, she's pulled into looking for a perpetrator in a similar case. (Random House; June 22)
"Filthy Animals" by Brandon Taylor
Taylor's first novel, "Real Life," was shortlisted for the Booker Prize last year. His new book is a series of linked stories set in the Midwest with characters who face loneliness, violence and even cancer. (Riverhead; June 22)
"The Vixen" by Francine Prose
A novel set in the 1950s somehow combines literary New York, a bodice-ripper about Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, and an author who lives in an asylum. Yet the masterful Prose weaves it together and is at "the top of her game," Publishers Weekly says. (Harper; June 29)
"Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood" by Danny Trejo with Donal Logue
Even if you don't recognize the name, you've probably seen character actor Danny Trejo in movies such as "Heat," "Anchorman" and "Spy Kids." In a memoir, Trejo writes about how he went from being a bad guy who spent time in prison (including San Quentin) to playing one for Hollywood. (Atria; July 6)
"The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean, and the Looming Threat That Imperils It" by Helen Scales
A marine biologist (with the perfect last name for her profession) writes about the fantastic creatures and new discoveries about the deep abyss in a way accessible for most readers. (Atlantic Monthly; July 6)
"The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science" by Sam Kean
In this age of suspicion, perhaps it's not a good idea to feed readers stories of scientific malfeasance. But at least some of the researchers here, trying to treat things from mental illness to sexually transmitted diseases, wanted to help their patients. (Little Brown; July 13)
"What Is a Dog?" by Chloe Shaw
The latest addition to the shelves of memoirs about beloved dogs and the roles they play in their humans' lives. Shaw examines her own life with dogs, from a childhood filled with anxiety to the death of a cherished family pet. (Flatiron; July 13)
"Don't Let It Get You Down" by Savala Nolan
Nolan's book is a collection of essays on "race, gender, and the body." The daughter of a Black Mexican father and a white mother, who has experienced both poverty and wealth, writes about society's tense divisions. (Simon & Schuster; July 13)
"New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, An Untold American Story" by Winifred Gallagher
TV series and movies have often portrayed women in the old West as minding the log cabin or working in brothels, but not only did they vote long before the 19th Amendment, they bought property, ran for office and were often equal partners to men. Another attempt to correct historical myths. (Penguin Press; July 20)
"All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler" by Rebecca Donner
Hopefully this book brings more attention to the story of a Milwaukee woman who went to Berlin to study and became a prominent resistance leader in the 1930s and then a spy. Just as Mildred Harnack was about to leave for Sweden, she was arrested, and under Hitler's orders, beheaded. (Little Brown; Aug. 3)
"Billy Summers" by Stephen King
Billy is a war veteran and a killer for hire who only takes jobs involving truly bad actors. He wants to quit his career as a sniper, but first he must finish one last difficult assignment. (Scribner; Aug. 3)
"The Last Mona Lisa" by Jonathan Santlofer
Touching on the real theft of da Vinci's masterpiece in 1911, Santlofer's novel moves to present-day intrigue involving art forgery and a descendant of the painting's thief. (Sourcebooks; Aug. 17)
"All In" by Billie Jean King
The tennis star and first female athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom writes her autobiography about living through America's social changes and coping with sexism, homophobia and eating issues. (Knopf; Aug. 17)
"The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal" by Mary L. Trump
The niece of former President Donald Trump hit the bestseller list last year with her family tell-all "Too Much and Never Enough." Now the psychologist discusses how the nation, which she says is suffering from PTSD, can recover its faith in leaders. (St. Martin's; Aug. 17)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.