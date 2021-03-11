Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked in Chicago after asking passengers not to eat in vehicle

Bartoli said she couldn’t “speak to or assume” whether the pair had planned all along to carjack the driver or if stealing his vehicle became a means of escape after they attacked the driver. Carjackings have increased so sharply this year that in a Wednesday news conference, Superintendent David Brown said there have been more than 320 arrests for carjacking in just this year’s first 10 weeks — 44% of them juveniles.

Through March 2, there were 348 carjackings in Chicago, more than double the tally at the same time last year and by far the most the city has seen during the same period since at least 2001, city crime statistics show. The police department also created a new section on its website where users can submit tips about carjackings, and created a carjacking task force in conjunction with Illinois State Police and the Cook County sheriff’s office, Brown said.

Bartoli said police do not release names of businesses when a crime is committed there but said the address police provided for the call was the same block where the restaurant was located. There is a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on that block, but it’s not clear whether that’s where the driver stopped. Bartoli said the report did not say what type of food the passengers were eating.