Rivian sued by Illinois auto dealers over direct-to-consumer sales plan

NORMAL — Rivian is being sued by a group of Illinois vehicle dealers over plans to sell electric vehicles made in Normal directly to customers.
The 70-page lawsuit filed this week in Cook County Court also lists Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White as a plaintiff.
It was filed by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association, Chicago Automobile Trade Association, Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association and various dealerships, including the Bloomington-Normal Auto Mall and BMI Imports in Normal.
A Rivian spokesperson said the company had no comment.
Founded in 2009, Rivian is ramping up production at the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal and has been taking orders online. The direct-to-consumer model bypasses dealerships.
Plans for showrooms in Chicago, suburban Los Angeles and New York City also have been announced.
The suit says that "motor vehicle manufactures cannot directly sell new motor vehicles in Illinois in violation of the licensing structure and franchise system established by the Illinois Vehicle Code"
and that the "Secretary of State’s office has abandoned its enforcement role."
Like Tesla, Rivian plans charging management via in-vehicle navigation or through a phone app. Details will be forthcoming as R1Ts and R1Ss roll off Rivian's Normal manufacturing line this summer.
"Plaintiffs do not object to these new manufacturers doing business in this State, but they cannot be excused from following the legal requirements that all other manufacturers and their dealers have been required to follow for decades," the lawsuit says.
Rivian and rival Tesla also are pushing state legislatures to allow sales directly to consumers.
A bill in the Connecticut Senate would allow the change, and there have been similar efforts in Michigan, Washington and other states. Critics say direct sales would kill jobs and harm consumer protections.
Tesla also has faced legal challenges selling to consumers.
Amazon, which invested $440 million in the company initially, also is buying 100,000 electric delivery vans from the company.
It also recently came to an agreement to install charging stations in Colorado state parks this summer.
