Rivian sued by Illinois auto dealers over direct-to-consumer sales plan

NORMAL — Rivian is being sued by a group of Illinois vehicle dealers over plans to sell electric vehicles made in Normal directly to customers.

The 70-page lawsuit filed this week in Cook County Court also lists Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White as a plaintiff.

It was filed by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association, Chicago Automobile Trade Association, Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association and various dealerships, including the Bloomington-Normal Auto Mall and BMI Imports in Normal.

A Rivian spokesperson said the company had no comment.

Founded in 2009, Rivian is ramping up production at the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal and has been taking orders online. The direct-to-consumer model bypasses dealerships.

Plans for showrooms in Chicago, suburban Los Angeles and New York City also have been announced.

The suit says that "motor vehicle manufactures cannot directly sell new motor vehicles in Illinois in violation of the licensing structure and franchise system established by the Illinois Vehicle Code"

and that the "Secretary of State’s office has abandoned its enforcement role."

