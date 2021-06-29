Rock Island Police investigate two shooting incidents in which three people were wounded

Rock Island police are investigating two separate shooting incidents over the weekend in which three people were wounded, Deputy Police Chief Richard Landi said.

The first shooting occurred at 8:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of 14th Street.

Rock Island Police and firefighter-paramedics were sent to 1305 14th St. to investigate a call of shots fire with a victim. The victim, a man, was sitting on the front steps of the residence when he was shot multiple times. The victim was conscious and alert when police and paramedics arrived on scene.

An occupant of the home went outside after hearing gunshots and aw a person getting into a gray SUV and leaving the scene westbound on 13th Avenue.

No arrests have been made in that case. Landi said Monday that the victim is in stable condition.

The other shooting occurred at 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Rock Island Police and firefighter-paramedics were sent to 2730 5th Ave. to investigate a call of shots fired. The address is Murphy's Bar. Two people were shot on the east side of the parking lot by an unknown suspect. A scene was located that included blood and shell casings.

Both victims were taken to UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island, by a private vehicle.

The victims were interviewed at the hospital but no suspect information was provided.

Landi said Monday that both victims in that shooting were in stable condition.

