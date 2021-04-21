Rockford reacts with relief, sadness after 'right verdict' reached in Derek Chauvin trial

The city agreed to equip officers with body cameras, which are coming this year. And the city is investing in young people, offering free tuition to any Rockford Public School graduates who want to attend Northern Illinois University, Mayor Tom McNamara said.

"I think it's the right verdict on all three counts that Chauvin is guilty, but I would say this isn't the end," McNamara said. "We have a lot more work to get done in our community and across the country to make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect and everyone has an opportunity to succeed."

Everyone "was on pins and needles" before the verdict was read, said Rhonda Greer Robinson, president of the NAACP Rockford Branch.

A guilty verdict came as a relief, Robinson said, adding that she hopes the reforms Illinois has adopted in the wake of Floyd's murder will help bring about real change and justice for all residents.

"Justice has been served," Robinson said. "Now I am waiting for the healing process. We must heal from this injustice and continue to build a strong, reliable community. Not just in Rockford, but around the world."